New unique pageant unveiled

ZURI Africa is set to stage its inaugural beauty pageant, Vivacity, in August this year to promote natural beauty with contestants doing away with make-up as has become the norm in most modelling shows.

Participants in the pageant — running under the theme: My Culture, My Pride — will not be allowed to use make up, wear wigs and high heels.

Vivacity Arts Association director Eutychus Chamunorwa said the programme was meant to promote natural beauty.

“The project promotes natural Zimbabwean beauty. This is just a way to encourage young women to be proud of their natural beauty,” he said.

“It is a unique cultural, educational and leadership project that seeks to mentor young women from the ages of 18 to 28 in ethno-cultural, sociological and effective leadership.”

Chamunorwa described the pageant — a fusion of culture, beauty and brains — as a preparatory programme for young women to become effective cultural ambassadors of the country at both national and international levels.

“The programme fuses culture, beauty and brains to create the idea of a unified Zimbabwean cultural brand,” he said.

The programme, he said, would run from provincial level where three winners from Harare, Bulawayo, Midlands and Manicaland will compete at the national finals on August 23 at Jason Mpepho Little Theatre in Harare.

According to Chamunorwa, six finalists were selected from the auditions done so far, with the auditions for Gweru and Bulawayo set for this week.

He said the programme is meant to promote tourism and Zimbabwe’s cultural heritage.

“It will rebrand our nation’s beauty, safety and friendly business operations. It will also expose Zimbabwean arts basket via our local and international media broadcasting partners, we will be able to market our Zimbabwean tourism facilities which will play a huge role in rebranding the new Zimbabwean image,” he said.

The winner of the local pageant will battle with finalists from 22 other countries in the finals to be held in Zimbabwe.