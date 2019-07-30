Mukamba targets Golden Boot

Chapungu forward Denver Mukamba is targeting to end the season as one of the Soccer Stars of the Year finalists, despite making only his first appearance in this year’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign on Sunday following a six-month period on the sidelines.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The former Dynamos attacker, who was voted the best player for the 2011 season, is not ruling out winning the Golden Boot award despite a gap of 12 goals between him and the league’s top scorer, Clive Augusto, of Chicken Inn.

Mukamba scored on his debut for Chapungu and promised that he would scored many more goals for his team this season.

Chapungu sit 10th on the league log, but Mukamba is on a mission to drive them into the top four, and with 18 rounds of matches still to be played in the topflight, the former Caps United and Kiglon player’s targets seem achievable.

Chapungu had a dream start to the season, but have been plunging down owing to a nine match winless streak, which has seen them drop to ninth position.

However, Mukamba’s arrival has brought a ray of hope for a change of fortunes, so much that the Chapungu faithful have started to believe again.

Mukamba told NewsDay Sport of his ambitions after his surprise debut for Chapungu.

“I am happy to be playing in the Premier League again. I was not attached for the last six months, but that does not mean, I can’t play good football anymore,” Mukamba said.

“My mission here is to win many games with Chapungu, a team coached by my father (Rodwell Dhlakama). I personally want a top-four finish, there is still time for me to be the top goal scorer and also be on the Soccer Stars calendar. No one can rule me out because I am back.”

When asked if he had changed his behaviour and how he managed to keep himself fit after spending six months without a club, he said: “People write what they think not what they know. Those who live with me know that I am a good person contrary to folktales in the Press. I am normal just like others.

“Like others I have flaws, but it’s not good for those flaws to be dwelt on. The last six months have been an eye opener for me. I trained alone, I played social soccer in the streets. I have had time to self-introspect and I did everything in my power to ensure that I turn good and prove wrong those who criticise me.

“I promise, this time I will play to the best of my abilities. I will score so many goals for Chapungu and make those who have faith in me happy.”

Mukamba developed a tendency of absconding training sessions and coaches at both Dynamos and Caps United lost patience with him.

Dhlakama is not worried about Mukamba’s history of bad behaviour .

“This is a reunion of a father and son. I coached him at junior level and I know he will not disappoint me,” the Chapungu gaffer said.

“I have read so many stories in newspapers about him going away without notice and many others, but those are just stories. I know him as a good boy and I know he will do us good at the club.

“His arrival at the club has changed the mood in the camp. I hope this will be maintained throughout the season. I was very surprised to see that he was fit to play despite spending so much time on the sidelines. We will be stronger with him in the team.”