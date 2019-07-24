Mnangagwa urges increased Zim, Chinese business linkages

BY FARAI MATIASHE

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has challenged Zimbabwean businesses to take advantage of a visiting Chinese delegation to create linkages that will benefit the country.

The delegation, led by Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference chairperson Ge Huijun and comprising business people from that province, arrived in the country yesterday for a three-day visit.

It will visit various tourist attractions, including the Victoria Falls, as it explores investment opportunities in the country.

“I encourage the Zimbabwe business community to take advantage of the business delegation to network and create business opportunities,” Mnangagwa said while addressing a business forum, which coincided with the sister to sisters agreement signing between the City of Chinhoyi and Chinese City of Dongyang.

He said his government had introduced economic reforms to create a favourable environment for businesses.

“I once again assure investors that my government has put in place the appropriate institutional, legislative and policy framework as well as an enabling environment to ensure the success and growth of all investments,” Mnangagwa said.

He said government was eager to accelerate the modernisation and industrialisation of every sector of the country’s economy.

Mnangagwa encouraged the Chinese delegation to invest in rural areas because it was the quest of his government to create a vibrant rural industry system, which would guarantee that his development agenda left no one behind.

Zimbabwe Special Economic Zones Authority corporate affairs manager Tongoona Chitando urged the Chinese delegation to invest in the tourism industry.

“There is need for foreign domestic investment in tourism environment. We would want to benefit in employment creation, skills and technological transfer. In Binga resort and Tugwi-Mukosi, there are opportunities for boat cruising, safaris, villas and holiday homes,” he said.

Chitando said there was zero rate operating tax for the first five years of operating, with a corporate tax of 15% when applying thereafter and there was also duty-free of importation of capital equipment.