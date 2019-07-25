Ministerial taskforce for fuel, electricity crises

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Government has set up an inter-ministerial taskforce to deal with the fuel and energy crises which have seen most companies closing shop and production declining.

Addressing a post Cabinet Press conference on Wednesday, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the committee, which will comprise of Energy minister Fortune Chasi, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube as well as Industry and Commerce minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu has been tasked to come up with mechanisms to deal with the crises.

“Cabinet was briefed on the fuel and energy supply situation in the country by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Sekai Nzenza as the acting Minister of Energy and Power Development. The minister informed Cabinet that a total of 40 million litres of the combined fuel product is currently being pumped into the country. On the power front, it was reported that the Minister of Energy and Power Development (Fortune Chasi) is currently in South Africa for electricity supply negotiations with Eskom. The nation will be appraised of the outcome of the negotiations at an appropriate time. In the meantime, Cabinet resolved to set up an Inter-Ministerial Committee to work closely with the Energy and Power Development minister in order to facilitate a collective approach in the resolution of the prevailing power and energy supply challenges,” Mutsvangwa said.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing long hours of darkness due to low power generation at the Kariba Dam due to low water levels. Long fuel queues have also become the norm.

Cabinet also considered a preliminary report by Finance minister on the 2019 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review.

The fiscal policy review confirmed the position that as a consequence of the reform measures being undertaken by government, the country’s economy was now heading towards macro-economic stabilisation. However, a more comprehensive presentation on the subject matter will be made to Parliament during the minister’s mid-year fiscal review and supplementary budget statement scheduled for July 31, 2019,” Mutsvangwa said.