MDC MP builds police station

By Brenna Matendere

MDC legislator for Chiwundura, Livingstone Chimina, has embarked on a project to build a police sub-station in Woodlands in order to minimise criminal activities.

When Southern Eye visited the site yesterday, artisans were working on the structure that has now reached window level on one of the sections.

Chimina told Southern Eye that he was approached by residents as well as the local councillor who complained about the high crime rate due to the absence of a police post in the area. The police officers who man the area are based at Gweru Rural Police Station, situated in the town of Gweru – far from criminal hotspots in Chiwundura constituency.

Chimina expressed appreciation that government is financially constrained and efforts by it to construct a police station in the area would likely take long, hence the initiative to put heads together with the locals and roll out the project.

“The first step we made was to liaise with relevant police authorities and they gave us a go ahead to build the police post, after which we will hand it over to them. We then approached Vungu Rural District council and acquired the land on which the project is being developed. So far, work is in progress and must be completed in two months,” he said.

The legislator indicated that resources being used to construct the police station were coming from his personal savings since the Constituency Development Fund was yet to be disbursed.

Vungu RDC Ward 16 councillor Parirenyatwa Nyika said when complete, the police station would tame the crime rate in the area.

“We are very happy with the assistance we got from the MP. As Woodlands residents, in conjunction with the ward development committee, we are also assisting in terms of providing labour. We are currently facing a spate of criminal activities like robberies, house breakings, violence and juvenile delinquencies because police are based far from us. So, when the police base becomes closer to us, we hope there will be less crime here,” he said.

MP Chimina revealed that in some parts of the constituency, he had also rolled out other projects to respond to problems faced by the communities.

“At Gumbure Primary School, we are building an ECD block while at Gunde High School, we are building hostels. In ward 13, we are building a mothers’ shelter at Masvori Clinic. I hope these projects will improve livelihoods in those areas,” he said.

Simbarashe Homela, the Gunde High School headmaster, acknowledged the assistance rendered by the MP.

“We are building hostels for our boarding school, which will not only help those in Chiwundura, but the country, if not the world at large, in terms of education. The help we got from the MP to achieve this was very useful,” he said.

Gumbure Primary School headmaster, Kornias Madamba, revealed that the ECD block would accommodate 150 learners after completion. Currently, ECDs were conducting lessons in the open.

“One of the rooms on the block will work as an office and the other a storeroom for the safekeeping of examination materials and other valuables. Two rooms will be classrooms,” the head said.