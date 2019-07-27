Local boy lands role in US film

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

CAPETOWN-BASED afro-jazz musician Simbarashe Saini’s son, Kevin, has struck gold after landing a role in an American movie set to hit the screen next month.

The seven-year-old will feature in Run With the Wolves which will be shot in the United States and Cape Town.

Kevin shrugged off stiff competition from 20 other youngsters auditioned for the same character.

Saini told NewsDay Weekender Life & Style that he was excited about the development.

“It’s a dream come true to both of us. We were not even expecting this to come our way. I believe he is going to make Zimbabwe proud in the film and to open doors for other Zimbabwean children,” he said.

The musician said they discovered their son’s talent from as early as Kevin’s childhood and that was the reason they took him to the auditions.

“We discovered our son’s talent when he was still very young. He is not shy to sing or act in the presence of many people. The mother and I are both musicians,

so he would dance whenever he attended our performances or sing to our music,” he said.

He said he was happy that Kevin was following in his footsteps in the arts industry and will take him to even more auditions.

Born and bred in Kwekwe, Saini played drums with Bob Nyabinde before co-founding Makombe Brothers with James Nyamandi, with whom he toured Japan and southern

Africa.

He launched his debut album, Huruyadzo and since then moved to Cape Town where he has continued his solo music career.