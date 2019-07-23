Kenyans ‘not used to this level of accountability’

BY BBC

Kenya’s former anti-corruption czar, John Githongo, says people in the country are “cautiously optimistic” after Finance Minister Henry Rotich was arrested, along with other senior officials, on corruption charges.

Mr Rotich is due to appear in court in Tuesday. He has denied the allegations.

Mr Githongo told the BBC’s Newsday programme that it is the first time the country is seeing both the minister and the ministry’s permanent secretary being “arrested in the manner they had”.

Mr Rotich is accused of flouting procurement procedures when awarding a contract worth more than $450m (£360m) for the construction of two dams.

Explaining the significance of his arrest, Mr Githongo said “it’s a level of accountability which Kenyans are not accustomed to”.