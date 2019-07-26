Katsvairo joins Ngezi Platinum

Pretoria — A former Kaizer Chiefs striker is joining Zimbabwe Premier League club Ngezi Platinum FC on a one-year deal.

Michelle Katsvairo was one of the players released by Free State Stars at the end of last season following their relegation to the National First Division and he has found a new home.

The Zimbabwean, who also failed to make an impact at Naturena, made only three appearances for the Bethlehem side last season.

“He’s going to Ngezi Platinum FC,” Katsvairo’s agent Mike Ngobeni told KickOff.com.

“The deal is as good as done, one year. This is one of the biggest clubs in Zimbabwe. He wants to recharge his batteries. Back to basics.”

Ngobeni was asked what he thinks made the player fail to impress at Stars under Nikola Kavazovic.

“The coach says to me, Michy wanted more time to adapt to his style of play. Also he [Kavazovic] was under pressure.”

