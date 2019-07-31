I need to respect Kaizer Chiefs, says Pitso on Billiat return

Cape TOWN — Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says every player has a price after Khama Billiat has been linked with a return to Chloorkop.

“I should be very careful on this issue. I need to respect Kaizer Chiefs, it’s a big institution, and the league will fine me,” Mosimane said as quoted by KickOff.

“If they complain to the league, they will fine me for poaching their players. We need to respect that.”

Speaking at the Absa Premiership launch event in Auckland Park, Johannesburg ahead of their opening fixture against SuperSport United, Mosimane remained coy about the possibility of the player returning to the club.

“If we want Khama, what do we need to do? We speak to Kaizer Chiefs, club to club…you know the story. And then they will tell us ‘we are selling, we are not

selling’. Sometimes you don’t sell, even (Lionel) Messi has got a price, let’s be honest,” he said.

Mosimane added: “Everybody has a price. Even my players have a price. We can say that we don’t have a price, but everybody has.

“But I can’t talk about it because he belongs to Kaizer Chiefs. If we want to talk, we will talk to Kaizer Chiefs. We need to give them respect.

“Once I speak about players contracted to them, they will report me to PSL.”

Meanwhile, Sundowns are not the only club looking to lure the Zimbabwean away from the Soweto giants.

Reports suggest that Chiefs had already turned down an offer of R15 million from Al Ahly, but Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp has rubbished the claims, saying

they have not had any approaches for the 28-year-old.

“I was never (approached) with any offer or whatever. And there’s no way to give the go-ahead from the technical team at the moment to release players like

Khama Billiat or other players,” declared Middendorp.

Kick-off is at 3pmon Saturday.

