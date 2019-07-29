I am not ‘easy’: Zimuto

NETHERLANDS-BASED Zimbabwean songstress, Vimbai Zimuto said professionalism and strength of character over the last 10 years have enabled her to survive in an entertainment industry teeming with sex perverts.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Zimuto told NewsDay Life &Style on the sidelines of her inaugural V’tude Concert and Art Exhibition held under the theme Bold African Lioness at The Venue in Avondale on Saturday that sex perverts who have approached her included influential people in society.

“I have met so many sex perverts in the showbiz industry. There is always somebody, if you do something extraordinary, one, two, three or even 10 people who come and say something unusual that you find inappropriate,” she said.

“Most of the people try to sweet talk things and they try to see if you are easy to get to. So I have managed to stand my ground on the things that I want to achieve.”

Zimuto, who has worked with the late Oliver Mtukudzi and Tanga WekwaSando, said she has mastered the art to deal with sex perverts.

“I have been in the industry for more than 18 years so I can tell you that I have seen these sex perverts that is why I try to work with people who want to work with me and If you say you want to work with me and you want my pants too, I will tell you that will not happen,” she said.

She said she feared for young people venturing into the entertainment industry because there were vultures in the shadows waiting to pounce when they “see a pretty girl who is talented” and end up destroying her.

Zimuto said it takes a lot of courage to be able to organise an own show like she did with very little funding.

“I think the only thing we need to do as female artistes is to toughen up and show people that we can do this, that is why I am here,” she said.

“I have decided to do my show to demonstrate to people what I can do, otherwise if you wait for some people to ask you for a show they might end up asking for something else in return.”

Although the event was poorly attended, Zimuto said she was very grateful for the handful fans that showed up.

“I am grateful for those who have come for the show. It has been tough because I was not on the ground as you know we all take a learning process and for next time when I do a performance that I will be organising I will try to come in earlier,” she said.

Zimuto opened the event showcasing her multi-painted body art through different routines while seated before she unveiled some of her nude pictures.

She capped the night with a sterling music performance backed by a live band, winning the hearts of the guests.