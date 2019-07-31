Harare double city parking to $5/hr

BY MISHMA CHAKANYUKA

Harare City Council’s parking subsidiary, City Parking, has increased its parking tariffs by more than 100% for the second time this year, as another wave of rate hikes hits an already struggling population.

The new prices will be ZWL$5 per hour and ZWL$3 per 30 minutes for inner central business district (CBD) (bordered by Simon Muzenda Street, Herbert Chitepo, Rotten Row and Kenneth Kaunda) parking, from ZWL$2 per hour previously. For peripheral CBD parking, the prices will increase to ZWL$3 per hour from the previous price of ZWL$1 per hour.

“We are increasing the parking fees because of the economic changes that are prevailing in the country. Our costs are up, so there is a necessity for us to

increase the charges,” a source at City Parking, who asked for anonymity, told NewsDay.

In a notice announcing the new prices, City Parking said the price adjustments will be implemented with effect from tomorrow.

City Parking said it will soon introduce a mobile self-service application.

In March this year, City Parking increased parking fees by 100% to ZWL$2 per hour for inner CBD parking from ZW$1 and the periphery went up from ZWL$0,50 to

$1 per hour.

Zimbabwe has been facing economic challenges since last year, including runaway inflation and a foreign currency shortage which has seen the local currency

fall.

While prices of goods and services continue to rise, wages remain stagnant, putting more pressure on people’s monthly cost of living.