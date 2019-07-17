Gutu boost for DeMbare

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS returnee Archford Gutu (pictured) has received his International Transfer Clearance (ITC) papers and will be available for selection when DeMbare face off with Caps United in the big Harare derby at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

The midfielder, who is returning to the club which he left in 2011 for Europe, has been training with the Harare giants since last month, but could not play for them because he had not received his ITC papers.

ITC is required when a player previously registered to a club in another country wants to be registered to an affiliated club in another country.

It’s a clearance letter that an association seeking to register a player will require from the player’s former association.

Gutu was previously playing for Swedish division one side IFK Värnamo.

The player’s manager Calvin Nyazema last night confirmed that he had received all the required documentation which he would submit to Dynamos this morning so that they can start the registration process with the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“I have all the papers with me, and what is left is for Dynamos to register the player with the PSL. The process had been delayed by the constant power blackouts, but everything is sorted now, and he (Gutu) should be available for selection in the next match,” he said.

The development will excite Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya, who views Gutu as the missing piece in his jigsaw puzzle.

“When he played locally, he was one of the best attacking midfielders around during that time and from what we have seen so far at training, of course, we still need to work on his fitness, but in terms of the creativity that we are looking for in the final third, I think he is one player who can give us that,” the Dynamos mentor said.

“That has been our major weakness, because in the last games, we have done well in terms of the defensive part of the game, but it’s the final third that we are really coming short. So, the coming in of Archford will surely give us more quality in that department, and we hope to be creating more chances and scoring more goals.”

Gutu is one of three players who Dynamos have acquired in the current transfer window.

Other players who have joined are Evans Katema and another returnee Simba Nhivi, who is making his third stint with the club.

Katema and Nhivi featured for the team against Black Rhinos at the weekend, with the former providing an assist on his debut for goalscorer Jarrison Selemani.

The match ended 1-all.

The other good news in the Dynamos camp is that captain Edward Sadomba, who suffered an injury against Rhinos, has fully recovered, and is expected to play

against their biggest rival on the local scene Caps United.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League week 15 fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn v Bulawayo Chiefs (Luveve), Herentals v Hwange (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Triangle (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Harare City

(Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Black Rhinos (Baobab), FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava)

Sunday: Manica Diamonds v Highlanders (Vengere), Dynamos v Caps United (Rufaro), TelOne v Mushowani Stars (Luveve)