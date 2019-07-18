Ebenezer breaks YouTube record

TOP South Africa-based gospel musician Togarepi Chivaviro (pictured) yesterday said the attainment of three million YouTube views by the collaborative hit-song, Ebenezer-Tirimunyasha last Sunday, was proof of the impact it has had on listeners.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Ebenezer-Tirimunyasha became the first gospel track to set a YouTube viewership record, pursuing dominant secular tracks Nziyo Yerudo by Yemi Alade, featuring Jah Prayzah (5,8 million), Sendekera by Jah Prayzah, featuring mafikizolo (4,3 million), Jah Prayzah’s Dzamutsana (4,2 million), Oliver Mtukudzi’s Neria and Wasakara tied at 3,1 million and Jah Prayzah’s Mdara Vachauya (3 million).

Chivaviro told NewsDay Life & Style that he was humbled by the achievement, which he said meant a lot to him as a minister of the gospel.

“It’s quite humbling to have these million views. It says a lot about how the music is perhaps touching lives. To have just a thousand views on any track means a lot to a preacher like me. I thank God for entrusting us with his work in that manner,” Chivaviro said.

“Our mission as musicians is to reach a greater audience as we convey particular messages. Social media has proven to be an effective tool in this endeavour. As a preacher and musician, it’s helping me spread the gospel to a wider audience rather than just gaining popularity.”

He said they used current technologies such as social media to reach out to their fans and request them to help push the songs to as many people as possible.

“If, for example, the fans sustain a song on the charts for the whole year, it means the message gets to as many ears as we possibly can. We work in partnership with broadcasters. If they encourage us to ask our music families to vote for songs, we comply,” he said.

“Having more than seven songs with over the 200 thousand views means that we have reached many souls. All you do is upload the song on YouTube and the songs that touch people the most increase viewership on their own. You can easily tell which of your tracks is ministering to more.”

Chivaviro said Ebenezer-Tirimunyasha has proved to be their most popular track and the first gospel song to reach such a milestone, which also proved the power of collaborations.

The song features fellow musicians Charles Charamba, Noel Zembe, Kudzi Nyakudya, Lawrence Haisa, Mechanic Manyeruke, Rumbi Zvirikuzhe and Bethen Pasinawako-Ngolomi.

