Duo in court for stealing US$40k

TWO Bulawayo men this week appeared before a Gweru magistrate on allegations of stealing US$40 455 which was under a Harare bound City Link luxury bus driver’s seat.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Joseph Tichafa Mahoto (38) of Matshobane suburb and Nhlalwenhle Mqawami (35) of Pumula East suburb appeared before Gweru magistrate Mildred Matuvi facing theft charges.

The duo pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody to August 5.

Allegations are that on July 3, Mahoto and Mqawani and a third accomplice, who is still at large, gathered information that driver Pemberai Kadungure was in possession of US$12 000, US$26 060 and US$2 395, packaged separately he was supposed to deliver to Tonderai Chirindo, Modern Mafunga and Eddie Shamurayi in Harare.

The money was allegedly given to Kadungure by Tapiwa Gandiwa, Mavuto Phiri and Tinotenda Mutsetse in Bulawayo.

Mahoto, Mqawani and their accomplice, then conspired to steal the money, the court was told.

Mqawami and the other accomplice boarded the City Link bus in Bulawayo at around 2pm.

Mahoto followed the bus to Gweru in a separate car.

Kadungure parked the bus at Total service station in Clonsilla, Gweru to drop and pick up some passengers.

When he alighted from the bus to assist passengers with luggage, the trio proceeded to steal the money.

The three drove off in Mahoto’s car back to Bulawayo.

Investigations, however, led to the arrest of Mahoto and Mqawami.