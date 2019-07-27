Dancehall chanter puts Murambinda on map

BY JOEL TSVAKWI

MURAMBINDA dancehall chanter Kristabella “Bellzb” Maramba (pictured) said there was need for a change of attitude towards women who have taken up the genre, which has long been male-dominated.

She said it was important to regard artistes professionally and without necessarily labelling them according to gender.

“Whether one is a newcomer or an old artiste, we all want to be referred to as dancehall artistes. We will all benefit from our hard work in the industry,

without necessarily referring to each other as female or male,” she said.

Maramba said it was unfair, especially to female artistes, to be considered entertainers through the lens of their sexuality.

The dancehall chanter is currently riding high with her maiden five-track offering, Achingochema, whose riddims were done by Marlon Tee. Other tracks on the

album are Ndopandapinda, Ladies Anthem, Praises and Zvakutunga.

She said she has had a fair share of challenges in the music industry.

“The music industry nowadays is very competitive due to the number of rising talented musicians and the ever growing genres,” she said.

“In these hard economic times, music consumers are now regarding music as luxury which has resulted in dwindling of sales on the hand and the rising of

piracy.”

Although Maramba is from one of Zimbabwe’s remotest areas, she still believes that her music will find takers, adding that for her, the sky is the limit.

“As for the response that I am getting from my fans, I believe the future is bright and hence I am looking forward to having collaborations with artistes who

are seasoned; who are now legends in the genre,” she said.

“I am focused on composing music which is relevant to all age groups and my music also aims at empowering the girl child and the vulnerable women in our

society, I want to encourage those with God-given talents to defy the odds,” she said, adding that she was currently working on her second offering.