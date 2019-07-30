Corruption: A conviction may convince Zimbabweans

ONLY an arrest, followed by a conviction, would convince corruption-weary Zimbabweans that the fight against corruption is real; nothing less.

History is too glaring in this regard. Zimbabweans, from time immemorial, remain poor because of a few individuals who loot national resources, but remain bereft of a conscience.

Zimbabweans have seen and heard it all; mega corruption scandals that have momentarily captured the nation’s attention, only for the cases to crumble like a deck of cards when everyone thought the path to economic recovery had been found. The corruption case involving Tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira, unearthed by the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (Zacc), which stood head and shoulder above every other news item in the past week, refers.

Historically, Zimbabweans know such bodies in the mould of Zacc as simply burdens on the national fiscus, only there to give a semblance of justice to a corruption-riddled country. No one really took logical interest in Zacc until it recently got arresting powers and the subsequent seizure of minister Mupfumira.

Zacc chair Loice Matanda-Moyo reportedly said Mupfumira was facing corruption charges involving US$95 million. By any standard, US$95 million is such a hefty amount, given that the National Social Security Authority is the country’s biggest pension fund to which every employee and employer contributes.

In light of this disbelief and naturally high level of suspicion against the efficacy of Zacc under the current national administration, the arrest of Mupfumira was incredible. Even worse is her continued detention under the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act Section 32 that provides for a further 21 days in custody.

The State has had to go to great lengths to seek for such a rarely used piece of statute in its quest to prove a point. It would be wrong to try and pour cold water on government’s renewed efforts against corruption, but definitely, some home truths need to be said in this regard. A new tack on corruption must be adopted.

One thing is undeniable in the entire fiasco; it is going to take Zimbabweans just more than one or two arrests to believe that there is some seriousness against corruption in this country.

Talk is cheap! Zimbabweans demand action. As things stand, there is a deep-rooted scepticism among many Zimbabweans, and perhaps rightly so. The nation has previously witnessed corrupt individuals in higher offices arrested for a night, only to be released the next morning, with the dockets of the cases disappearing and never to be found again.

Such incidences characterised former President Robert Mugabe’ rule and to an extent, mirror his successor’s time in power so far. It is apparent that the nation continues to bleed in the wake of such callous economic crimes and those in power realise, including the suffering it causes. Yet, in reality, nothing is being done. Many will remember the 2 000 Grain Marketing Board case involving top Mugabe confidante, the late Cabinet minister Kumbirai Kangai, which shook the country after the minister stood accused of defrauding the public entity of US$4,6 million.

Some believe that the Mupfumira case is something similar. Needless to say, nothing in Kangai’s trial justified a commitment towards ending corruption.

As some have argued, it was Kangai’s corruption case that actually fortified would-be offenders to date. The opposition in the country actually feels that Mupfumira cannot be arrested alone; she could possibly not have committed all these crimes alone. They further argue that corruption appears to be one of the requirements for one to be deemed fit for public office in Zimbabwe.

They say it is mandatory for one to have a proven corruption record to occupy office, hence the scepticism over government’s seriousness in arresting Mupfumira.

It is quite a logical question why the “curse” has fallen only on Mupfumira, given a whole list of powerful people with an “impeccable” record on corruption in this country. Not that it was wrong per se to arrest Mupfumira for corruption, but her singular arrest raises a stink.

Why has Mupfumira become the sacrificial lamb when some corruption dockets have vanished without trace? It is precisely against this reality that Zimbabweans will not be quick to believe the veracity of Mupfumira’s arrest as a genuine commitment towards fighting corruption

The current regime definitely has more work to do before it can convince anyone that they are devoted in fighting corruption. The nation, at large, will not believe in everything sentimentalised in State newspapers and on the national broadcaster. Zimbabweans demand at least one conviction against corruption, otherwise the entire hullabaloo against Mupfumira is simply a decoy.

How can a nation with plenty of individuals accused of corruption not have a single conviction? Everyone is acutely aware of the shady deals that have milked the economy dry and the powerful individuals behind them, yet no meaningful arrests and subsequent convictions have occurred.

Unless a conviction occurs, then Zimbabweans are justified to treat all this as more of child-play.

 Learnmore Zuze is a legal officer and writes in his personal capacity