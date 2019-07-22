Cool Crooners still going strong

THE Cool Crooners may be well-advanced in age, and perhaps also feeling the chill of the current long economic winter, but they have not lost their magic.

BY SINDISO DUBE

This was proved last Thursday when the charming elderly outfit performed at the new Alabama Jazz Bar in Bulawayo at an event dubbed Be Jazzled, meant to entice Jazz fans who had invaded the city for the Mine Entra Expo.

The Cool Crooners, who are currently working on their third album, said they have in their bag enough music for two albums.

“We are working on our third album. We have all the songs and what’s left is to finish up studio work and we have been hindered by the continuous power cuts,” said group spokesperson George Salimu.

“The album will be our last offering as we have songs written down that can make up two albums. We are still going strong as a group despite the economic struggles that everyone is going through.”

The album will be the third after Blue Sky (2001)and Isitilo (2007).

On stage, the trio — Salimu, Lucky Thodlana and Timothy Mnkandla — performed songs from the album Blue Sky and another track titled Lizzy, from their forthcoming album.

Salimu said they were honoured to be part of the show as it had been long since they had last been on stage in Bulawayo.

“Most bookings have been coming from outside Bulawayo and we hope we will get more of this. We had to perform without a live band because we got the booking at short notice and we had no time to get a band and rehearse with it due to time and also the prevailing power cuts,” he said.

Be Jazzled show organiser Sibonginkosi “Mr Prince” Tshabalala revealed that many shows were in the pipeline.

“Jazz had been sidelined in the city and we want to bring back the culture to life. This is one of the many shows we will be hosting this year. We are happy with the response and also the acts that did well on stage,” he said.

After forming the Bulawayo Jazz and Whiskey Club, Tshabalala has been hosting shows and meet-ups for jazz artistes in the city, including last year’s Springs Feelings Concert headlined by the late music superstar and national hero Oliver Mtukudzi and Bekezela Nkomo. It was Tuku’s final performance in Bulawayo.