‘Collaboration crucial in health service delivery’

BY RUTENDO MATANHIKE

Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo on Thursday said the collaboration between private and public sector in delivering healthcare services across the country was crucial.

Officiating at the launch of Population Services International’s 11th clinic in Zimbabwe, Moyo said the ongoing engagements between private and public health institutions, in the bid to provide accessible health services, was key towards a better future for Zimbabwe.

“Private-Public partnerships with organisations like PSZ are crucial if the government is to achieve health deliverables. Cross-sectoral dialogue and

collaboration is key for national development,” said the Health minister.

Moyo said the clinic would not only provide sexual reproductive healthcare services, but other medical services as well.

“With a service menu comprising the whole range of family planning and related health services, cervical cancer screening, HIV testing and general

consultations, PSZ Epworth Clinic will be a one-stop primary healthcare shop for all,” he said.

Moyo also said it was important to educate men across the country on male contraceptives in order to relieve some women who might have complications in taking

the different types of contraceptives.

“I came and toured the facility and one of the rooms they do vasectomies, which is a method of family planning. I grew up only hearing that women take

contraceptives, but it is now time to educate men on male contraceptive methods,” he said.

Head of development co-operation of the Swedish Embassy in Zimbabwe, Mette Sunnergren. said the clinic would promote the choice of women when it came to

reproduction.

“Sweden has a special emphasis on the health of women and young girls. We trust this clinic will focus on equity and addressing this most vulnerable

population,” she said.

“Sweden stands with you in promoting the very basic idea that as a woman, it is a human right to choose when and if to have children.”

The clinic, funded by the Swedish government will, together with already established PSZ clinics nationwide, be providing free sexual reproductive health

services.