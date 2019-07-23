Choral group maintains grip on title

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

THE Salvation Army’s choral music outfit, Chitungwiza Citadel Youth Singers, proved to be indomitable after its fourth successive win, maintaining its record as territorial champions under the youth singers’ category during the denomination’s music competitions held on Saturday at Belvedere Teachers’ College in Harare.

Chitungwiza Citadel, which beat nine other choirs under its category, previously won the same title in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

The First Mutual Life choral music competitions 2012-champions took other competitors by surprise after they qualified to the territorial competitions as number four in the Harare Region competitions won by the Waterfalls Citadel. The latter came third and position two went to Bindura Citadel.

The winning choir director, Takudzwa Mawoneyi, told NewsDay Life & Style that although the competitions were tough, they had worked hard to defend their title, adding that they were in the competition not only to win, but also to learn and win souls.

“This was a very tight competition, but we worked very hard for it and went to territorial competitions with a goal to win or learn. I am so pleased and grateful that God made us winners again. However, our major aim was to minister to souls through music. I hope that as we sang, our music saved that purpose,” he said.

Senior hosho (rattles) category champions, Karoi, ignited a worship mood when it took to the stage, with the audience standing to sing along.

The audience’s unanimous excitement was indicative that the group would emerge champions; they eventually did.

Winners in other categories were Brass Band A (Harare Citadel), Brass Band B (Kuwadzana Phase 4), Youth Singers B (Seke NOP), Youth Timbrelists (Kadoma Temple), Youth Hosho (Braeside Citadel), Songsters A (Kuwadzana Phase 4), Songsters B (Chahwanda Corps) and Senior Timbrelists (Karoi).

In 2013, the Chitungwiza Citadel Youth Singers came third during the Zimbabwe College of Music choral music competitions won by Waddilove High School.