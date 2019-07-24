Chiredzi rehabilitates water systems

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

Water woes that have dogged Chiredzi for years may soon be a thing of the past if the town council completes a five-kilometre pipeline project meant to ease water problems.

Chairperson, Gibson Hwende said, council received nearly half a million dollars for the project from Public Sector Investment Programme.

Hwende said council received $450 000 for the water project, and it has already spent $388 000 on pipes for the construction of a 2,8km direct trunk line to Makondo suburb from Chigarapasi, a 1,8km direct trunk line to Ward 5 and the rest is for maintenance of pipes from the water works.

“Our plan for the water situation in Chiredzi is divided into three phases. Currently we are addressing phase one where we are installing a 400m direct trunk line from the water works to reservoirs.

“The next direct line is the 2,8km line to Makondo subarb from Chigarapasi. The last one is the ward 5 line which shall be connected directly from the hospital.

“Phase 2 zoning is now possible because we have direct lines, with the main valves. We are going to devide our water into three zones. After completion of the project we will be able to share water equitably.

“The last phase, which we believe is for the long-term, involves the upgrading of the water plant. I strongly believe that with phase one and two interventions our water situation can improve,” Hwende said.

However, Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers Association chairperson, Jonathan Mupamombe, said the project is already overdue because in recent months a ward 5 resident lost his life and woman was raped while looking for water.