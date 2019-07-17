Chipinge farmer unmasks Gwaradzimba

BY OBEY MANAYITI
CHIPINGE farmer Richard Le Vieux yesterday accused Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba of attempting to grab his multi-million export enterprising farm and was only blocked from doing so by Cabinet.
Le Vieux told the Justice Mayor Wadyajena led Parliamentary committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement that Gwaradzimba, whose son,
Remembrance Mbudzana, had been allocated his Farfell Estates, was trying to force partnerships with lucrative farms by threatening to grab all their land if they refused.
At one point, Gwaradzimba allegedly summoned four commercial farmers and threatened to take their land if they refused her preferred partnership.
At that particular meeting, Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri reportedly also repeatedly threatened to kick out the farmers if they continuously defied the
orders.
Le Vieux, who at one point was invited to farm in Mozambique by the leadership in that country, also narrated how he was bundled into a police truck at night
for refusing to pave way for the minister’s son.
He also told the committee how he was made to appear before the courts on numerous occasions before Cabinet’s intervention to save his land.
“Cabinet has now determined that Mr Richard Le Vieux is to remain on the estates,” read a letter that was written by Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo
after a Cabinet deliberation to stop Gwaradzimba. “He will be facilitated to acquire the requisite documentation to give him certainty of land tenure according
to his legal entitlement.”
Among other things, the former Swiss banker exports coffee and avocados to Europe.
He also told the committee that the country had immense agricultural potential and it needed to improve infrastructure, especially the road network.
Adam
Is he a former Rhodesian? If he isn’t, and has recently acquired the land for business then he must be protected, but if he is a Rhodesian or descendant of one, then he must leave the farmer, there is no ownership from colonization, as a black in Europe they don’t even allow me to own such land and you have ED evicting Zimbabweans and compensating whites who never compensated Zimbabweans when their racist and barbaric grandparents evicted and killed them off of our land.
Africans unlike whites, can’t have a home anywhere else besides Africa. Whites can be at home anywhere in the world, but blacks are discriminated everywhere in the world.
If they can’t have land in Africa, they won’t have it anywhere else..diversity and race mixing will always disadvantage blacks..in America white cops are killing innocent black men daily.
Stop selling our land to white foreigners, somethings are worth more than money..
Tendai-Senpai
Lol he is a Retired Belgian Banker. You can write a whole paragraph but cannot google his name and bio
Tendai-Senpai
and he got the land most likely from post-independence Zim-EU bilateral investment agreements