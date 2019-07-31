Canada gives Zim funding for women, girls education

BY VANESSA GONYE

The Canadian government, through Care Canada, has committed $9,4 million to strengthen the education of adolescent girls and young women (aged 12 to 22 years) in Zimbabwe.

The project, that will run from 2019-23, will target to break down socio-economic barriers that prohibit girls from attaining secondary education or training and their successful transition to adulthood.

Canadian minister of International Development and minister for Women and Gender Equality, Maryam Monsef, said capitalising on educating women and girls is

effective and valuable.

“In the 1920s, Ghanaian scholar James Emman Aggrey said: ‘Investing in women and girls’ education benefits everyone. As we learned at the Women Deliver 2019

Conference last June, if half of the world’s population is held back from reaching their full potential, we all pay the price.

“Canada and its partners continue to work together to ensure that the world’s women and girls are given equal access to quality education and learning

opportunities.”

Canada committed $400 million as part of the $3,8 billion mobilised in Charlevoix to support quality education for women and girls living in crisis, conflict-

affected and fragile States.

To date, Canada has allocated $265,2 million to this commitment.