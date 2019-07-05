Businessman, Zanu PF loyalist Chiwa dies

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Beitbridge businessman and Zanu PF loyalist Manu Chiwa has died.

Chiwa died on admission at the Beitbridge Hospital after he was involved in an accident on Wednesday night.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the accident yesterday.

“I can confirm that Manu Chiwa, who was 35 years old, died on Wednesday on admission at Bainbridge Hospital after he was involved in an accident at the 319km peg along the Beitbridge-

Bulawayo Highway,” Ndebele said.

“He was driving a Honda Fit vehicle which was following behind another Honda Fit, and there was a bus coming from the opposite direction. He lost control of his vehicle and hit another

car from behind and died from injuries sustained on admission at the Beitbridge hospital.”

Beitbridge East legislator Albert Nguluvhe (Zanu PF) said Chiwa worked hard for both the party and the people behind the scenes.

“He played a very big role during our 2018 election campaigns. I was with him up to late last night (Wednesday), discussing developmental issues for the constituency,’’ he said.

Beitbridge town secretary Loud Ramakgapola said they had lost an investor, adding that he was one of the clearing agents in Beitbridge.