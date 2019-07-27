Brace for decisive action: Chamisa

BY Everson Mushava

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has warned that his party was preparing for decisive steps to deal with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government and rescue the country from the deteriorating economy that has left Zimbabwe on the edge.

In a message to Zimbabweans yesterday, Chamisa called on churches and other organisation to observe seven days of national prayer, fasting and intercession, starting on Monday, ahead of the “decisive steps”.

“For that reason, I am urging Zimbabweans from all walks of life and various denominations, in and outside the country, to embark on a seven-day prayer,

fasting and intercession for our beloved country, Zimbabwe, before undertaking crucial and decisive next steps,” Chamisa said in a statement.

“We are faced with a terrible situation in our country and we must find a lasting solution. I know that you are suffering with no fuel, no power, no money, no

passports, no jobs and no food. The cost of living has become unbearable.

“A lot of us cannot access medical facilities or medication. Children are dropping out of schools. Companies are shutting down, our civil servants, our

teachers, nurses, patriotic men and women in uniform are struggling and have inadequate salaries.

“Our pensioners, including our war veterans, can hardly survive. Corruption has become a national anthem. In the rural areas, just like the urban areas, life

has become unbearable. Food is being abused as a partisan political weapon.”

The Chamisa-led MDC has already initiated a series of rallies to prepare the groundwork for rallies against Mnangagwa’s government over the deteriorating

economic situation in the country.

The opposition party has lined several rallies this weekend dubbed Reload rallies in a nationwide mass mobilisation drive that will culminate into prolonged

demonstration ostensibly to end Mnangagwa’s rule.

The rallies would be used to gauge the mood of the nation as the opposition itches for demonstrations that they hope will either force dialogue with Zanu PF or

oust Mnangagwa before his term ends in 2023.

This comes after the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) is also mobilising workers for massive protests against Mnangagwa, whose leadership has been

rocked by inflation, shortages and increased poverty levels in the country.

The ZCTU also insisted that government must end austerity measures that have impoverished many and remove Statutory Instrument 142 which banned the multi-

currency regime and re-introduced the Zimdollar.

Chamisa added: “In particular, during the seven days of prayer, starting from Monday, July 29 to Sunday August 4, I kindly ask you to take an hour between 1pm

and 2pm everyday to lift your hands and submit your hearts to the Lord beseeching him to grant us the power, wisdom, strength and providence to see us

through.”

But government has been beefing up its security response situation ahead of the planned protests.