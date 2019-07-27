Boy (9) battling for life after axe attack

By Stephen Chadenga

A NINE-YEAR-OLD boy from Chiwundura is battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital following an axe attack by an unknown assailant.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Xolani Dube yesterday confirmed the incident and said Jayden Mzila was hit twice on the neck by an unknown person while on his way to school.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a matter in which Jayden Mzila (9) of Mzila village, Chief Chiwundura, was attacked with an axe on Wednesday at around

6.30am,” he said.

“The reason for the attack is unknown and it occurred when the boy was in the company of his younger brother and sister.”

Dube said an unknown male adult allegedly came from behind an anthill and struck the boy twice with an axe on the neck.

He said the boy fell down and started bleeding profusely before the suspect ran away.

“The complainant’s sibling rushed home and informed their uncle who then took him to Chiwundura rural health centre before he was transferred to Gweru

Provincial Hospital,” he said.