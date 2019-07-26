Bosso Chiefs clash shelved

BY FORTUNE MBELE

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has shelved three league matches this weekend, including the Bulawayo derby between Highlanders and Bulawayo Chiefs that has been set for Sunday.

Chicken Inn’s match against Herentals and Triangle versus Yadah Stars has also been postponed.

This is because some of the clubs concerned have three or more players that travelled with the senior national team to Mauritius for an African Nations Championships qualifier this weekend.

The Warriors left the country yesterday ahead of the clash on Sunday.

Highlanders has goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, Peter Muduhwa, Nqobizitha Masuku and Prince Dube who made it into the 18-men Warriors’ squad.

The PSL rules state that if a club has three or more players on national duty, they can choose to have their matches postponed.

Chicken Inn have striker, and the league’s top goal scorer Clive Augusto, Malvin Gaki and Xolani Ndlovu making it into the Rahman Gumbo-coached squad.

Richard Hachiro is the only man from Herentals in the national team.

Yadah also has three players in Brian Chikwenya, Leeroy Mavunga and Byron Madzokere who travelled with the Warriors.

Besides those three, all the other matches will go ahead as scheduled with log-leaders FC Platinum, who has Never Tigere with the Warriors, making the trip to

Harare for a tricky tie against Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Caps United, who have Phineas Bamusi in the Warriors’ squad, entertain Ngezi Platinum Stars at the National Sports Stadium in the pick of the weekend games.

Harare giants Dynamos will also be without striker Evans Katema, who is away to Mauritius, when they play Harare City at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow.

ZPC Kariba will be without defender Ian Nekati as they travel to Bindura for a date with Mushowani Stars at Trojan Mine Stadium on Sunday.

Chapungu host Manica Diamonds at Mandava Stadium tomorrow without first choice goalkeeper Talbert Shumba, while the Eastern Highlands’ side will miss the

services of Partson Jaure who will captain the Warriors in Mauritius.

Hwange will be home at the Colliery to TelOne on Sunday.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Chapungu v Manica Diamonds (Mandava), Black Rhinos v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Harare City v Dynamos (Rufaro)

Sunday: Mushowani Stars v ZPC Kariba (Trojan Mine), Caps United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v TelOne (Colliery)

Postponed Matches: Chicken Inn v Herentals (Luveve), Bulawayo Chiefs v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Triangle v Yadah (Gibbo)