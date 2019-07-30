Beitbridge killer soldiers arrested

BEITBRIDGE police have arrested three members of the Zimbabwe National Army attached to the 1 Independent Company in the border town on allegations of fatally shooting a worshipper near their camp on Saturday.

By Rex Mphisa

The officer commanding Beitbridge Police District, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo, confirmed the arrest and said suspects were expected in court today.

“The Criminal Investigations Department has taken the suspects for indications, but considering the 48-hour deadline, the suspects should be brought before the courts,” he said.

One of the suspects allegedly fired two shots and hit the deceased on the left side of his chest, killing him on the spot.

The worshippers, now known to be members of the Zion Christian Church, were on their prayer site when they were approached by the three soldiers in military garb, who ordered them to lie down.

The deceased, slow to react, was fatally shot by the assailants, who then chased after the other scared worshippers.