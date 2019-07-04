Baroka coach defends butterfingers Chipezeze

Johannesburg — Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda plans to take goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze to a psychologist after his horrendous performance for Zimbabwe.

The Warriors crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the weekend after taking a 4-0 hammering from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Chipezeze had a howler of a match, where his handling errors led to three of the goals.

Although Nyirenda was disappointed with his goalie’s performance, the coach came to his defence.

“We just have to counsel him, because it’s not the end of the road. He is a strong boy and even after the game, he said he would learn from these mistakes,” Nyirenda told Sowetan.

“He did not expect to start the match after the first choice George Chigova got injured during warm-up. You could see in the way he conceded.

“If you look at the first goal, where he fumbled the ball, where were the defenders? Two strikers from Congo were the ones who fought for that ball. The defence should have covered

him.”

Chipezeze is expected to join his Baroka teammates this week in their preseason preparations.

Nyirenda could not guarantee that the 29-year-old would be the first-choice keeper with Ayanda Dlamini and Avhashoni Tshinuna.

“We have other keepers as well, so it’s about what Elvis will do when he comes here,” he said.

“He was not playing for Baroka there, he was playing for Zimbabwe. So we will judge him according to what he does in training with us.”

Nyirenda also admitted that he has not been impressed with the quality of football at the biennial continental tournament in Egypt.

