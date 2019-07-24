Amidu for Zamalek

BY FORTUNE MBELE

EGYPTIAN giants Zamalek are close to signing Chicken Inn midfielder Brett Amidu, and the two parties have already agreed terms.

Chicken Inn could not reveal figures yesterday, but club secretary Tavengwa Hara confirmed they had agreed terms with Zamalek and what is now left is to sign a contract.

“We have agreed terms with Zamalek for Amidu and personal terms with the player have also been agreed. We are just waiting to hear from Zamalek on the bookings and travel arrangements to Egypt. I am supposed to be travelling with the player for the official signing ceremony. Visas for both of us have been sorted after Zamalek wrote to the Egyptian embassy here to facilitate for the travel documents for both us. Once we get confirmation from that side, then we are leaving for Egypt,” Hara said.

It is understood that Zamalek have been tracking the attacking midfielder for some time now, and believe he is the sort of player they need in their squad.

Amidu has been conspicuous by his absence at Chicken Inn, missing the Gamecocks’ last two league games against Hwange and Bulawayo City.

Reports suggested that Zamalek had initially wanted Khama Billiat, but then opted for Amidu after it became impossible for them to persuade the Warriors star to join them.

The North African club reportedly tabled a R23 million offer to Kaizer Chiefs for Billiat, with the player set to receive a US$450 000 annual salary.

However, Billiat refused the offer hoping that he would get a better deal possibly in Europe.

Zamalek’s domestic rivals Al Ahly are also reportedly trying to get Billiat.

If Amidu complete the move, he becomes the second Zimbabwean to feature in the highly-lucrative Egyptian league in recent times after his brother Abbas, who played for Entag El-Harby two seasons ago.

He left after just one season to go to Saudi Arabia where he joined second tier side Arar FC last year.

Zamalek are the holders of the Caf Confederation Cup after beating Morocco’s RS Berkane 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out in Alexandria in Egypt in May.

Meanwhile Chicken Inn striker King Nasama has snubbed Highlanders to join ZPC Kariba on a six-month loan deal. Hara confirmed Nasama’s move.