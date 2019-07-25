All set for 2019 book fair

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

VETERAN author Stanley Nyamfukudza and renowned South African social scientist Simphiwe Sesanti will be the keynote speakers at this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Book Fair set to run from July 29 to August 3 under the theme Footprints of the Book: Milestones and Opportunities.

Zimbabwe International Book Fair Association interim chairperson Memory Chirere said Nyamufukudza — who has also worked as an editor and publisher — will share his perspectives as an insider, having been part of the book extravaganza since 1983.

The regional perspective, he said, will be provided by Sesanti, a professor at the University of South Africa (Unisa)’s Institute for African Renaissance Studies.

Chirere said they had high expectations for this year’s edition of the book fair.

“You may know that the 2018 indaba went on very well, with an attendance of more than 150 delegates on both days. We anticipate similar, if not higher figures

this year,” he said.

Preparations for the fair are at an advanced stage and confirmations of participation are being received from international and local writers.

Chirere said both African and non-African scholars are expected to participate and the ideas discussed at the conference will add value to the book chain.

“It is anticipated that through the Indaba, the theme will cause participants to exercise their minds and engage in lively discussions and sharing of ideas that will beneficiate the book value chain,” he said.

Sub-themes for the fair include Forwards and Backwards: Reminiscing the Book, Motivating Content Generation in the Digital Age, Creating Synergies in the Book Industry, Mutation and Evolution of the Book and the Political Economy of the Book in Africa.

New activities at this year’s fair include the junior achievers’ competition, poetry slam, book readings, story-telling, traditional and contemporary dances and discounted book sales.