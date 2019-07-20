A taste of the magic of Hwange

IT is near impossible to put into words the feelings that are experienced in such a treasured National Park like Hwange. Just a two-hour drive from Victoria Falls and you are in this wild, yet totally magical arena. For us at Off 2 Africa, some of our favourite past times have been spent here and these are some of the reasons:

The camps

Sometimes a simple tent shared with your loved one, some easy-to-cook meals, and a 4×4 car to cruise around the park for some game viewing can be the perfect getaway. On the other hand, luxury is certainly not hard to come by in Hwange. Some of our favourite camps here have outstanding reputations for being the best in Africa, and for a good reason! There are not many places where you are able to relax on your private deck by the pool, and at the same time watch a fleet of animals approaching a watering hole to drink… with a cold drink in hand, of course. Pure bliss.

The wildlife

Hwange is famous for the tens of thousands of elephants that reside in the park, but also for the many other exciting species roaming around. Four of the big five are found here and are spotted regularly by our visitors. It is a surreal experience to be putting a real-life scene to “survival of the fittest”. With the help and knowledge of the incredible guides in Hwange, you are bound to be blown away by what wildlife you see and learn about during your stay.

The secluded safari experience

We would be biased if we claimed that Hwange was the best park in the whole of Africa, because there are many others which can boast similar views and possibly very similar wildlife. But one thing that we can confidently say is that the safari experience, in terms of exclusivity, may well be the very best. In visiting the bush, crowds are the last thing you would want. Here, you are able to drive around your camps area with not another vehicle in sight.

The classic bush fires

If you have not sat around a fire, talking with your loved ones, playing games and simply just being in that very moment – then we suggest you do not experience this for the first time in Hwange. It is just unbeatable, to say the least. With a blanket of stars above you, African wildlife all around you and a warm fire in front of you, you will undoubtedly remember this moment for a lifetime.

The photographic opportunities

The park is a photographers’ paradise. In fact, there is nothing that is not worth capturing. The animals is an obvious one, as is the scenery. If you enjoy wildlife photography and haven’t tried out bird life – this might become a new obsession of yours after visiting this area. The different terrains are also worth snapping at as there is something wonderfully creative about the ground as it’s cracking away due to dehydration, or the different colours that go with each season. Essentially, you will have a world of different and exciting photographic opportunities in Hwange.

The painted dog conservation

On a trip to Hwange, we’re able to visit the amazing Wild Dog Centre which educates travellers about one of our most endangered species. The sanctuary provides a great amount of information, emotional stories and, if we’re lucky, we can meet the gorgeous rescued dogs that are loved and cared for so deeply by everyone around them! We are so grateful for this incredible initiative and everyone involved. There is always more to learn and every bit of help towards conservation is so appreciated!

