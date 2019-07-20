$20k Zesa transformer lands 2 in trouble

By Simbarashe Sithole

Two Harare men have been arrested on charges of stealing a Zesa transformer at Collingwood Farm in Concession valued at $20 000.

Tavengwa Mutemagau (41), of Tafara in Mutorashanga, and Landern Westly (28), of Westly Park in Epworth, pleaded not guilty when the duo appeared before Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera, who remanded them in custody to August 14.

For the State, Tariro Janhi alleged that on July 17 at around 2am, the two, together with their accomplice Isah Yasin — who is still at large, took advantage

of the security guard’s absence and dismantled a transformer.

They then allegedly removed copper cables which were inside the transformer and went away unnoticed.

A security guard observed the theft five hours later and reported the matter to the police.

On July 22, the accused were arrested by security guards at the same farm following a tip-off.

They were subsequently handed over to the police for further investigations and they allegedly confessed everything.

In an unrelated case, a former Freda Rebecca Gold Mine worker in Bindura was arraigned before the courts yesterday on charges of disclosing company secrets

through forbidden e-mail networks.

Casper Madondo (39) pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Maria Msika and was granted free bail.

The State alleges that between August 2007 and June 18, 2014, Madondo illegally accessed two email extracts dated August 28, 2007 and the other one dated

September 3, 2007 from a Freda Rebecca Gold Mine computer network.

The two email extracts were communicated between Freda Rebecca Company directors and senior managers and were not meant for the public.

On June 18, 2014, the accused person gave the complainant the two email extracts as part of court documents in a labour case between V Nyoni and 25 others

against the mine.

After the mine discovered the two illegally acquired email extracts, the mine representative Ranganai Kachere made a police report, leading to Madondo’s

arrest.