Zanu PF youths warned against abusing ED’s name

ZANU PF National Youth Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu last Friday warned party youths who abuse President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name to commit crime, saying they will face the full wrath of the law if caught.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Tsenengamu said youths who engaged in corrupt activities were hindering efforts by Mnangagwa to fight graft.

“There are some among us who have developed a habit of abusing the name of the President in committing crimes,” Tsenengamu said while addressing party youths in Kwekwe.

“Let me warn you that such actions are tantamount to corruption. If you are caught, you will face the full wrath of the law. Do not expect President Mnangagwa or the party to come to your rescue. The party will not hesitate to discipline such people because they drag the name of the party and the President into disrepute.”

He said Mnangagwa needed the support of youths to turn around the economy because he could not do it alone.

The Zanu PF youth leader said there was need to embrace austerity measures announced by government, saying there were no shortcuts to economic development.

“We cannot expect the President to do everything by himself just because we elected him to be President,” he said.

“Everyone has a role to play and it is our duty as the party’s vanguard to play our role and support the President in implementing the austerity measures. Let us appreciate the austerity measures as they are necessary if the country is to heal. There are no shortcuts to the economic turnaround strategy.”

In addition to the cost-cutting measures, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube this year introduced a 2% tax on financial electronic transactions to shore up government coffers, leaving an already overtaxed citizenry hard-pressed.

Over the years some ruling party youths, have often been accused of using names of the party leaders to engage in corrupt activities.