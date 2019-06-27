Zanu PF MP chickens out of Parly feedback debate

Beitbridge West legislator Ruth Maboyi Mavhungu (Zanu PF) on Tuesday stunned the National Assembly when she pledged to second a motion on a report of a Zimbabwean delegation to the Inter Parliamentary Union meeting on migration which was held in Morocco, but failed to contribute to the discussion when given a chance to do so.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

Maboyi was part of the three-member Zimbabwean delegation that travelled to the conference, which included Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tsitsi Gezi and Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna, and seconding the motion was a chance for her to give feedback to other MPs on the conference she attended.

It was also an opportunity for her to debate in Parliament, where some MPs have a record of clocking five years without making any contribution.

After the mover of the motion Nduna introduced the debate in the House, Maboyi was supposed to kick-start the debate.

When the acting Speaker Tatenda Mavetera asked her to debate as seconder of the motion, she only said “no debate,” attracting shouts of disapproval from other MPs.

Norton MP Temba Mliswa (independent) then said: “How can the seconder say there is no debate when they are supposed to contribute and second to the motion because there is no way a motion can be moved without a seconder.”

But Mavetera ruled: “Order, the seconder is not forced to contribute instantly.”

Chipinge Central MP Raymore Machingura (Zanu PF) then suggested that MPs must be taken for capacity-building workshops on migration to make them knowledgeable.

When introducing the debate, Nduna said during the conference in Morocco, it was decided that it is important for parliaments to shape debate on migration (Global Compact on Migration), as well as to link with institutions and persons knowledgeable on migration issues to enable the legislature to craft policies or laws that promote the rights of migrants.

“Parliaments should call upon the Executive to develop sectorial policies on migration for instance on health, justice, education and so on. This will ensure that the needs of migrants are taken into account at all levels,” Nduna said.