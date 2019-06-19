President Mbeki right on electoral fraud

ZANU PF’s intention to spin remarks by former South African President Thabo Mbeki are baseless and an act of desperation to find endorsement where none exists.
MDC communications
In essence, Mbeki recognises that a win which President Emmerson Mnangagwa claims to have obtained in July 2018 has failed to create sufficient consensus and should, therefore, be cured by a national dialogue. He also recognises the MDC reservations on the ongoing dialogue which must be attended to.
More importantly, the point of departure is that the basis of the dialogue, mostly electoral fraud and triumphalism, in which the “winner” takes everything and runs towards the mountain, does not work.
It is, therefore, mischievous to have a couple of people gathering around a table and agreeing that the election was credible and, therefore, there is no need to talk about it.
The current crisis is a reflection of election results, which are not reflective of the people’s will. Mbeki makes that point quiet clearly.
His interview is an indictment on both the Judiciary and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, a point we have always made.
Mama Anah
Me and my husband had a lot of misunderstandings and time came when he had to end our relationship for no good reason . He insisted that he needed sometime alone, unknowingly he was to go forever. Of-course nothing wrong i had done but as for the case of some men, he just ignored me by blocking me everywhere from his life. As any other woman, I’ve struggled to build this man and indeed i had invested a lot of time and effort for my relationship to last. We have a long story and we’ve come from far something i am not able to lose just like that!!, indeed i was too stressed and i couldn’t live like that anymore asked and one lucky Sunday at church I met a woman who was too friendly that I opened up my situation and she referred me to Mama Anah a traditional healer, at first I hesitated but without any hope I decided to call and asked her to check for me anything causing these misunderstandings between us. She agreed to help me, and later she told me about the affairs my man was having with other women. For all along he was a cheat!! But leaving him wasn’t the solution because we had kids already. I asked Mama to help me to bring this to an end because my marriage means a lot to me. Of course I had doubts and had even lost hope expecting nothing to happen since he had spent quite a long time without replying my calls, nor texting me back. Mama helped me and we got back together like nothing had ever happened before. He came back home shying off like any other person who had done something wrong, and he spent the whole evening with our son. Later at night he sat me down and explained everything in a formal apology. The love and care is at it’s highest peak and i had a lot of doubt in her but Mama really proved me wrong. Am really grateful and indeed my story is worth sharing such that someone out there can also get a chance to be helped in any way possible. Neither did I believe that there were some spell casters that are really strong like Mama Anah. Her personal number is+27608052726 call/whatsapp Thanks for taking your time to read this lovely testimonial.