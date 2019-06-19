President Mbeki right on electoral fraud

ZANU PF’s intention to spin remarks by former South African President Thabo Mbeki are baseless and an act of desperation to find endorsement where none exists.

MDC communications

In essence, Mbeki recognises that a win which President Emmerson Mnangagwa claims to have obtained in July 2018 has failed to create sufficient consensus and should, therefore, be cured by a national dialogue. He also recognises the MDC reservations on the ongoing dialogue which must be attended to.

More importantly, the point of departure is that the basis of the dialogue, mostly electoral fraud and triumphalism, in which the “winner” takes everything and runs towards the mountain, does not work.

It is, therefore, mischievous to have a couple of people gathering around a table and agreeing that the election was credible and, therefore, there is no need to talk about it.

The current crisis is a reflection of election results, which are not reflective of the people’s will. Mbeki makes that point quiet clearly.

His interview is an indictment on both the Judiciary and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, a point we have always made.