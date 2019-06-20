Pepsi Zimbabwe increases production by 200%

PEPSI Zimbabwe, the local unit of Varun Beverages, says production capacity at its manufacturing and bottling plant in Harare has increased by 200% due to huge demand of its product, local and abroad.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

Varun Beverages is the largest bottler of PepsiCo products — Pepsi, Mirinda, Mountain Dew and Seven-Up outside the United States.

Pepsi Zimbabwe corporate affairs general manager Fungai Murahwa told NewsDay that the company had increased its production due to high demand of its products, both in the local and regional market.

“We have increased the production capacity by 200% over 2018 in first quarter. We are in a position to produce enough to meet the Zimbabwe demand for next three to four years. We have huge demand from Zimbabwe and it is also our priority,” Murahwa said without giving figures.

When Pepsi launched its plant in June last year, it had an installed capacity of 600 000 bottles per day.

Murahwa said they were also exporting their products to Botswana and Zambia.

“We are not facing any problem which is worth mentioning. As and when we face any issue, we work with the relevant authorities to find solution like we do in other countries.”

Asked about the quantum of investment the company had committed to Zimbabwe so far, Murahwa said: “The investment is enough to provide water, energy drink, carbonated soft drinks and now setting up the new can line. This will be adequate to meet a minimum 3-4 years demand.”

Varun Beverages chief operating officer Vijay Kumar Bahl recently told NewsDay that the beverage maker had plans to spend some $150 million in capital expenditure over the next five years.