‘People’s wholesale’ prank irks RBZ

By Farai Matiashe

WITTY Zimbabweans never run short of humour to drown their sorrows, particularly now when the economic chips are down.

In the latest jest, desperate consumers are being deceived through social media into believing that government had opened a “People’s Wholesale” at number 80 Samora Machel Avenue in Harare, where it was selling cheaply-priced groceries. It, however, turned out the so-called wholesale shop is the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) headquarters.

“2 kg of sugar RTGS$1,95, 10kg of mealie-meal RTGS$7,20 and 2 litres of cooking oil RTGS$3.95. Prices are valid until the 30th of June 2019. Hurry while stock lasts,” part of the message circulating on social media platforms reads.

RBZ governor John Mangudya yesterday dismissed the message as not only “misleading”, but “fake as well”.

“The RBZ would like to advise members of the public that the message currently circulating on social media purporting that there is a People’s Wholesale and

Retail market at 80 Samora Machel Avenue, is fake and misleading. 80 Samora Machel Avenue is the headquarters of the RBZ,” he said.

Mangudya accused the authors of the message of abusing social media.