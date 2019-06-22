Penhalonga man faces 22 counts of unlawful entry, theft

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A 25-YEAR-OLD Penhalonga man has been nabbed over 22 counts of unlawful entry and theft, with prominent Mutare lawyer Ashel Mutungura being one of the victims after losing a pistol, US$2 800, ZAR3 000 and ZWL$250 when the accused besieged his house last weekend.

Clifford Karaga was arrested at Penhalonga shops on Monday and police yesterday said some of the stolen goods were yet to be accounted for.

Mutungura was by yesterday yet to recover his money, with only the pistol having been accounted for.

Mutare officer-in-charge CID (crime) Inspector Evans Mapariro said the recovered property was worth almost ZWL$42 000.

“Our team is on the ground to recover more properties. We want to urge the public to come and recover their goods. They should also put identification marks on

their property,” Mapariro said.

“This arrested person used the same modus operandi of breaking locked doors using an iron bar. So far, we have cleared 22 cases of unlawful entry. After

entering the house of a certain lawyer, he broke the gun cabinet and stole a pistol. He was disturbed and left the magazine. He also stole US$2 800 , ZAR3 000

, ZWL250, and the money has not yet been recovered.”

Some of the recovered goods include blankets, pots, DVDs and refrigerators.