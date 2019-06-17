Nothing will stop demos: MDC youths

BY OBEY MANAYITI

THE main opposition MDC youth wing yesterday said it would take to the streets in mass protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government over its failure to arrest the spiralling cost of living, saying nothing would stop them from confronting Zanu PF.

Addressing party members in Harare yesterday at the commemoration Day of African Child, MDC youth leader Obey Sithole said his leadership does not fear arrests or torture which are routinely meted on them after demonstrations.

The party has been threatening to demonstrate against the deteriorating economic situation, but said they would not fall into a Zanu PF trap by rushing the protests.

“We are not going to fold our hands when the people of Zimbabwe are suffering,” Sithole said.

“We are carrying the hope of the majority of the people and if we fail to rise against Mnangagwa, people will die of hunger.”

Sithole said Zanu PF’s days were numbered.

He said the current administration would not last the five-year tenure as poverty and the biting economic situation is going to force people into the streets.

“We know Zanu PF is saying the next elections are coming in 2023, but comrades, 2023 is very far. We cannot go on like this,” Sithole said.

“Don’t be intimidated by those who say they are going to shoot you. They cannot shoot the whole population.”

He said it would be folly for Zanu PF not to take them seriously.

Sithole said his leadership was unfazed by the threats.

Last week, Zanu PF youth leadership threatened to “ruthlessly” deal with MDC youth leaders who dared proceed with demonstrations.

“… they must know that they are welcome to the streets and we will deal with them ruthlessly to make sure that they don’t disturb the peace in the country,” Zanu PF deputy secretary for youth affairs Lewis Matutu told NewsDay last week.

However, Sithole said nothing would stand in their way.

“They must not think we are not protesting. They must be warned that we are coming. Be careful, the people of Zimbabwe are ready,” the MDC youth leader said.

Other speakers also encouraged the gathering not to fear confronting Zanu PF.

The Harare provincial leadership and several legislators attended the rally.