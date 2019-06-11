NEWSBREAK: MDC youths to confront ED

BY FARAI MATIASHE

The newly elected opposition MDC Youth Assembly has vowed to mobilise Zimbabweans to confront the Emmerson Mnangagwa-led government through demonstrations as the country’s economic crisis continues to show no signs of recovery.

Speaking at a media briefing at the party headquarters in Harare Tuesday afternoon, the charged MDC Youth Assembly National Chairperson Obey Sithole dared Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF to solve the socio-economic and political crises, or face radical confrontation by the masses.

“This assembly has agreed on a confrontational approach in dealing with this corrupt and illegitimate military regime. MDC Youth Assembly we are going to set the pace in making sure that we save this nation from extinction,” said Sithole

“We are not going to respect bayonets and bullets but the voices of the down trodden and long suffering masses. We are definitely going to organize mass action and occupy the streets since the streets have become more comfortable than our empty homes. We hear the state has beefed up its armoury to muzzle our voices, but we are not intimidated for we know they cannot shoot the entire nation. As such we are declaring June our month of radicalization,” he said.

