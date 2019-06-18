Ndiraya to shop for quality

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya cannot wait for the mid-season transfer window so that he can go shopping for new players.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The mid-season transfer window opens in a fortnight.

The Harare giants lost to Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium in a match that attracted the biggest crowd this season, with 16 832 fans paying to watch the blockbuster league tie.

Highlanders’ treasurer Donald Ndebele confirmed the figures yesterday.

Ndiraya took over from Lloyd Chigowe in April after Dynamos had lost three games on the trot, with the latter having been in charge for only four fixtures during which he managed just one win.

“We are doing the best we can to get results. I think we have done well so far, but I think it’s high time (we inject new blood) and the transfer window comes at the right time. The break also comes at the right time. We are certainly going to beef up the team. Hopefully, we will work to get the required quality. These boys are doing the best they can, but sometimes you just have to be frank and truthful to yourself. The quality we have at the moment is not really the quality which is supposed to be there at Dynamos and that is what we want to try and correct during the window and hopefully, we will get the quality. You might stretch some of these players, but you will see that they have reached their limits,” Ndiraya said.

He said Dynamos was low on quality compared to the other teams in the Premier Soccer League.

“If you want to flip the other side, look at Highlanders. Of course, they have young players, but they have senior players who are really driving the team in the likes of Peter (Muduhwa), Tendai (Ndlovu), to mention but a few and this is what we want. If you want to compare the two teams in terms of individual quality, I think we don’t have much quality in our team compared to the teams we are playing against.”

Ndiraya said he would be looking to adding experience when he invades the transfer market.

“We want five good players who can come and help these boys. We have senior players, very experienced players in the team, but it looks like the 21-year-olds are the ones who are driving the team. That is not a good sign for a big team like ours.”

Veteran skipper Edward Sadomba had a good game together with goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani, except for a blunder that gifted Highlanders the winner on Sunday.