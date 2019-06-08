Ncube eyes Lupane East seat?

BY SILAS NKALA

THE Zanu PF Matabeleland North provincial co-ordinating committee is meeting in Lupane to discuss prospective candidate for Lupane East constituency, amid reports that Finance minister Mthuli Ncube is interested in the seat.

The seat fell vacant after the incumbent legislator, Sithembile Gumbo (Zanu PF), died recently.

Zanu PF Matabeleland North chairman and Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo confirmed today’s meeting.

“Yes, it is true we are holding a meeting tomorrow (today), starting at 11am to discuss the candidature for the Lupane East constituency,” Moyo said.

According to reports, Ncube is tipped to be one of the candidates vying for the constituency.

But Moyo professed ignorance about Ncube’s possible candidature.

“I do not know anything about that. He has not yet told me, and I have not asked him about that. I am just hearing this from you, newspapers,” he said.

Ncube, who was appointed Finance minister by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a technocrat, could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Currently, Ncube has not been directly linked to any political party in the country.