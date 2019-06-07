MSU student releases horror movie

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

A MIDLANDS State University (MSU) fourth year film and theatre arts student, Donald Chidamba, has released a short horror film which recently premiered at the institution’s Zvishavane campus, NewsDay Life & Style has established.

Chidamba wrote and directed the movie, titled The Tunnel, while an MSU staff member, Tawanda Musimwa, edited it.

The institution said in a statement that the 19-minute movie was shot on a zero budget and is expected to be submitted to different film festivals and competitions.

In 2016, Chidamba was among a group of MSU students who scooped a community engagement prize at an awards ceremony held in Jordan.

The students made a video submission in the sustainability category, which highlighted the different activities they were undertaking at the Zvishavane and Gweru main campuses.

“Under sustainability (category), teams had to highlight how long the positive impacts of their activities would last, show evidence of community ownership and engagement of key stakeholders as well as the cost effectiveness,” MSU said then.

Everson Kudakwashe Chieza, Chidamba and Thamusanqa Gumpo, who were then second year students, edited and produced the video, while students in the departments of English and

Communication and Marketing Management, Hazel Halima and Talent Chitepo, ensured that club activities were documented and marketed, respectively.