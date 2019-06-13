Mliswa questions Wadyajena’s Lamborghini

NORTON MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) yesterday raised a matter of privilege with Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, over the recent importation of a US$250 000 Lamborghini vehicle by Gokwe Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena.
BY VENERANDA LANGA
Although it was a private acquisition, Mliswa wanted to know whether Wadyajena managed to import his luxurious vehicle using tax rebates enjoyed by legislators.
“While MPs enjoy tax rebates on vehicles, it is important to understand what kind of vehicles MPs are entitled to,” Mliswa said.
“Are MPs entitled to vehicles that can get to their constituencies and not Lamborghinis, because a Lamborghini doesn’t get to rural constituencies? The public are now asking questions about the vehicle and your guidance, Mr Speaker, is sought on the types of vehicles we must get as MPs,” he said.
This did not augur well with Wadyajena who shouted back at Mliswa, saying: “You are an embarrassment. Why are you so jealous?”
Mudenda then ruled that if Mliswa needed clarity on which type of vehicles MPs could import on tax rebates, then he should approach Parliament administration to get guidance.
In an unrelated issue, Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba asked the Speaker to send a delegation of 10 opposition MPs and 10 ruling party MPs to South Africa to compare prices.
Chinotimba claimed that goods were generally cheaper in Zimbabwe than in South Africa, saying the only problem was workers’ poor salaries.
“Our diesel at ZWL$5,07 is cheaper than in South Africa where diesel costs R16 per litre. It means our diesel is cheaper by far and people outside the country are coming to buy our fuel.A loaf of bread in South Africa costs R15, while ours costs ZWL$3. What I have noticed is that our salaries are low and are being rated at 1:1 to the United States dollar,” Chinotimba said.
Sally
Most of Zim is hungry and some are even staving so ask yourselves what kind of message does the story regarding Gokwe Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena and his shiny new Lamborghini send to the people who cannot feed their children! Does he have a conscience? No, does he show empathy with his people? No! Should a person prepared to spend this much money on a piece of very expensive metal be allowed to continue in his role as MP? No. I think I speak for the majority when I say that this purchase is obscene in the present circumstances and if the President has any conscience at all he should sack him immediately. Besides, how is he ever going to use a car like this on Zim’s public roads? He’ll lose his precious bumpers and probably his sump as well on his first outing! The roads are far too potholed!!!
The Analyst
Many MPs should be seen to be asking questions about this car imported by Wadyejena. Not only Mliswa!!!
Why do we vote these MPs in if they won’t ask the difficult questions on our behalf? We don’t want people who abuse the close relations with the President. That said ZANU PF need to make serious inquiries about this car! Not only ZANU PF, MDC should ask the questions!! This is the opportunity to unearth corruption. Lazy politicians what to use the public to do their job! No to demonstrations, yes to exposing Wadyajena!
Chamisa where are you? What are you saying about this? What action are you going to take about Wadyajena?