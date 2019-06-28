Miss Bodylicious auditions kick off

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

ORGANISERS of the Miss Bodylicious Zimbabwe beauty pageant, meant to recognise curvy African women, have rolled out auditions for the inaugural contest to be held this year after its official launch three years ago, NewsDay Life & Style has established.

The auditions kicked-off last week in Bulawayo and the Bindura edition would be held this weekend at Bindura Sports Club.

Pageant director and national spokesperson Alexio “Goodchild” Gwenzi said they would travel around the country in the next few weeks, seeking out potential beauties to tussle for the

national title.

“We started last week with Bulawayo and this week on Saturday, we will be in Bindura and in Chinhoyi on Sunday. On July 5 we will be in Mutare and in Harare on the 6th,” he said.

Gwenzi said this year’s competition is focused on both beauty and education.

“This year, our mantra is beauty with brains. We want to try and build women leaders of tomorrow through highlighting their public skills, charity work and building up their

confidence,” he said.

He said the pageant was meant to accommodate middleweight women, who are segregated in many pageants across the globe with pageants focusing on tall and slim women.

“The pageant’s main objective is to celebrate middleweight models, who have been neglected in various beauty pageants and we have deemed it fit to give them this opportunity that they are not receiving elsewhere,” Gwenzi said.

“We believe this was a foreign initiative, which was in a way too strict and we have relaxed the requirements, with the age being between 18 and 28 and the contestants have to be

students at tertiary institutions across the country,” he added.

The pageant finals, a brainchild of Solomon Matsa, will be held at King Solomon Hotel, Kwekwe in September.