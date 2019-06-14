Mapeza bemoans blunt strikeforce

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC PLATINUM gaffer Norman Mapeza has said the lack of a lethal striker in his squad has been their Achilles heel this season and he has gone shopping for new forwards.

Mapeza said his side could have done better in the last two games where they lost to Dynamos and drew with Ngezi Platinum had they been efficient upfront.

The platinum miners have been unable to plug the void left by Rodwell Chinyengetere who netted 17 goals for the champions last season.

At the moment, their top goal scorer sits on a paltry two goals.

Their acquisitions, Lameck Nhamo and Perfect Chikwende have so far failed to bring the much- needed goals.

Addressing a Press conference in Zvishavane yesterday, Mapeza admitted that his team’s conversion rate is worrisome.

“The only thing we are missing at the moment is just scoring goals. We are creating so many opportunities but we are not scoring.

“It is positive that we getting into scoring area but we must utilize those chances at all costs.

“When we talk of not scoring goals we are fond of only talking about strikers but in our last games, our midfielders had more chances so at the end of the day

everybody should get involved and take those chances,” said Mapeza.

The veteran gaffer also revealed plans to beef up their strikeforce during the mid-season break.

“We just need to keep working hard but our main challenge is that we are not that creative upfront. We need to play our game with a purpose.

“So we have to beef up our squad, at the moment we have some guys currently undergoing trials. They came here on Tuesday and we are still assessing them but I

have to be very honest with you, we need someone to bang in those goals. Not only one player, we need at least two, a striker or an attacking midfielder,

someone in the calibre of Rodwell (Chinyengetere).

“It is not easy to find them but we need that kind of person who creates a lot of opportunities for us. It is always difficult when you are not scoring goals,” he added.