In Pictures: Warriors training at Moses Mabhida Stadium in SA

By newsday
- June 3, 2019
Warriors left back Ronald Pfumbidzai celebrate a goal at the team's training session at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban South Africa this morning. The team is preparing for a Cosafa Cup semi final match against Zambia. Warriors star Kuda Mahachi speaks to the media after the team's training session at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Mahachi, who got married at the weekend, joined Warriors camp in Durban on Sunday evening.
Pic by Henry Mhara
Goalkeeper Talbert Shumba (left) and the Rusike brothers Tafadzwa (centre), and Mathew watch their teammates train at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban today in preparation for the Cosafa Cup semi final against Zambia on Wednesday
Goalkeeper George Chigova (left) is not registered for the Cosafa Cup tournament but is training with the squad in Durban. Zimbabwe are using the Cosafa as part of their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations finals. Chigova will miss the Afcon opener as he will be serving a suspension.

