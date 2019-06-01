I am now a prophet: Pambuka

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

CONVICTED fraudster, television and radio personality Oscar Pambuka has torched a storm and divided opinion after he claimed on social media that he was now a prophet.

Pambuka said on his Facebook page that his followers should now address him as “prophet’, and that he would showcase his healing prowess at his inaugural service in Houghton Park, Harare, tomorrow.

“Good morning to you all…. kindly refer to me as Prophet Pambuka. No retreat, No surrender,” Pambuka posted on Facebook page on Thursday morning.

“My first ever service is on this Sunday (tomorrow) in Houghton Park. Some were asking me the name of the ministry. It is called Oscar Pambuka Ministries. Come and see the power of God at work. Bring all the sick and afflicted.”

Pambuka, who used to be in the communications department for Walter Magaya’s Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries, was convicted for fraud alongside former Zanu PF Highfield West legislator, Psychology Maziwisa.

The duo were in December last year slapped with a 30-months effective jail term each after being convicted of swindling the Zimbabwe Power Corporation (ZPC) of $12 650 in a botched public relations deal.

They appealed the conviction and sentence.

Pambuka’s Facebook followers had mixed reactions to his declaration, with some alleging that the talented broadcaster was doing this for the love of money, inspired by popular local prophets who are also being accused of milking suffering souls.

Taponeswa Mlambo said Pambuka must show that his was God’s call.

“If God has a calling in you, show the way to go and do his works. Don’t be desperate for money. What shall come in as a word of God has been manifested in you just like what happened to Saul on his way to Damascus….it can happen,” he said.

“God’s timing is at stake and it is not about playing with his word. Don’t call yourselves prophets, but if the Holy Spirit is leading you, people are going to give you a name. I say unto you seek first the Lord and his righteousness before you go and do his works.”

Pasca Chidza Chakaipa said: “Oscar Pambuka, you have made a wrong decision my young brother by signing a contract with the devil. Why did you choose to serve the devil instead of the Almighty God, the creator of heaven and earth; our father in heaven? Judgment day is inevitable my brother. Repent before it is too late and save your soul.”

Jabulani F Mandiveyi responded: “We will refer to you as Prophet after seeing you act like a Prophet; no need to inform us to do so.”

Loney Deni said Pambuka should have at least studied theology and started as a junior pastor.

Pambuka defended himself, claiming that most of people did not even know what the term Prophet meant.

“A simple definition of a Prophet is an inspired teacher or proclaimer of God’s will,” he said.

“I also saw that most of you are used to the theatrical and trance-making prophets who tell you that the undergarments you are wearing is black or white, ignoring those who proclaim God’s will.”

“That prophet, pastor or whatever you call it and you listen to at your church, did God speak from the heavens and say this man or woman is from me? Who are you to say this person does not qualify or qualifies? God is not a politician that he takes sides and favours numbers. Not at all! God loves that person who follows his will. Period! You can be one or two out of millions, it’s okay.”

Pambuka said prophets were not voted into office or needed to be ordained as God chooses whom he wants.

“All those looking at someone’s past lack wisdom and understanding for after repentance the old is gone and the new has come. We are all sinners, but we need to repent. Those of God, you will know them by their fruit and also those from the devil, you will see with their fruit as well,” he said.

Pambuka recently also made headlines after his six-year-old marriage to fellow television personality, Nyasha Makota, hit a rocky patch. Makota filed for divorce early this year, arguing that the marriage had irretrievably broken down and that there was no prospect of restoration of a normal relationship.

According to the court papers, the two got married on June 21, 2013 in Harare under the Marriage Act (Chapter 5:11) and their marriage was blessed with two children.