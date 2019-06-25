Hungry, angry Warriors to attack

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Warriors are planning to launch an attack of some demonic intensity when they take on the Cranes of Uganda in a must-win Africa Cup of Nations Group A clash in Cairo tomorrow evening.

Zimbabwe’s chances of progressing to the knockout stages of the competition will diminish considerably if they fail to win tomorrow.

Only maximum points tomorrow night will see their prospects brightly blossom.

Uganda already have three points in the bag following their win over the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, while Zimbabwe are yet to score points following defeat to the hosts on Friday night.

The Warriors, who struggled to fashion out clear-cut chances against Egypt, will throw everything at the East Africans.

Captain Knowledge Musona (pictured) has declared the Warriors would go all out on attack against Uganda as they desperately seek maximum points to get their campaign back on track.

The Warriors have never gone beyond the group stage in this tournament since their maiden appearance in Tunisia in 2004.

Musona said they played well against Egypt, but were found wanting in the final third, where they failed to create chances.

He acknowledged his mistake cost the team, but insisted they would build on the positives and correct the mistakes they made when they face Uganda.

The Belgium-based forward said they would have the freedom of expression tomorrow and attack Uganda from the outset.

“We are ready for Uganda. We have some few days to prepare and correct the mistakes we made. It’s looking good and I hope in the next few days, we will be able to rectify those mistakes and take the positives and improve on them,” Musona said.

“We are looking forward to the game and will try to do our best to collect maximum points. If you look at that game, it was a mistake I made. But overall, the defence played well, the midfield played well and also the attack, but we need to improve in the final third because we need more action,” the Warriors skipper said.

He said coach Sunday Chidzambga had given them the licence to shoot on sight.

“We need to shoot more on goals, we need more attempts on goal because if you don’t create chances, you don’t score. Hopefully, in the next game, we will be very hungry in front of goals. We believe the best way to defend is to attack, so we need to attack more. That way, we can have one or two chances in and if we don’t do that, then it can end up 0-0 because it is about scoring,” Musona said.

“You can play good football, but if you don’t score it doesn’t help anything. So, in these kind of games, you need to utilise all the chances you get. That is what we need to try, to shoot at every opportunity. We need more firepower in front of goals.”

Uganda are bouyed by their performance against the DRC and they will have less pressure than their opponents.

Having finished winless in Gabon two years ago, the Cranes are aware a victory over the Warriors will secure them a place in the next round.