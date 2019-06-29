Govt persecuting me: Gudyanga

BY CHARLES LAITON

FORMER Mines and Mining Development secretary Francis Gudyanga, who is on remand on fraud allegations involving payment of US$1,6 million from the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) coffers, into a private company’s account, has accused the government of persecuting him by continuously keeping him on remand without trial.

Gudyanga (69), who recently opened a Pandora’s box into the illicit dealings by the Mines ministry with an Israeli company believed to have links with the Arab nation’s secret services,

Nikuv, said he has been on remand for over 20 months and the Prosecutor-General (PG)’s Office has postponed his trial on several occasions.

Gudyanga made the remarks in his application which he filed at the High Court this week, whereby he is seeking permanent stay of prosecution.

“It is now over 20 months before I could be tried. I wrote a letter to the second respondent (PG Kumbirai Hodzi) in order to assert my right to be tried within a reasonable time, but the second respondent ignored me,” Gudyanga said. The ex-mining boss was arrested on December 15, 2017 and charged with criminal abuse of office.

“I am convinced that the respondents have no case against me, which is why they just want to perpetrate these remands at my prejudice. My right to fair hearing has been grossly violated by the respondents,” he said, adding: “I feel being persecuted by the respondents.” He is on $500 bail, and is being represented by Norman Mugiya.

The application is pending.